GOD'S CHOSEN PEOPLE, THE CHILDREN OF PROMISE, THE ISRAEL OF GOD - SERMON BY PASTOR CHUCK BALDWIN

Best Sermon Ever! For 30 years, Pastor Chuck Baldwin preached Christian Zionism and that the Jews are "God's Chosen People"... until the Holy Spirit pricked his heart and revealed that he was teaching error. If you've ever wondered why people would call themselves "God's Chosen People", yet openly reject Jesus, this is the sermon for you! Scripture is very plain that there is a physical and spiritual Israel...





ROMANS 9

6 For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel:

7 Neither, because they are the seed of Abraham, are they all children: but, In Isaac shall thy seed be called.

8 That is, They which are the children of the flesh, these are not the children of God: but the children of the promise are counted for the seed.





Most of "Churchianity" today still lives by the works-based, Old Covenant. Their heart of stone has yet to be turned to a heart of flesh. We are meant to live by the New Covenant, based on Grace and Forgiveness. This is the promise, Christ in us, the Hope of Glory!