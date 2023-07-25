Defeating Deep State Goliath BlackRock | Part Six

BlackRock is a critical tool of the Deep State being used to hijack American business to serve the New World Order, but resistance is growing quickly and this Goliath can be stopped, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, Alex gives ideas on how it can be done. From state and local governments removing their money to investors deciding to pull their assets, people across the country can help defeat this monster. The first step is exposure, and that is already happening. You can help. The next step is action.





