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Too White!
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26 views • January 08, 2021
Did you know that just about everything in America — and maybe even the world — is too white? And nothing is ever not white enough? Whether it's your spin class or birding or the Hungarian city of Székesfehérvár, it's sickeningly white and has to be cured. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance dissects this anti-white crusade for "diversity."
First posted on YouTube on January 10, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on January 10, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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