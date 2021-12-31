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Brass & Iron: Jen for the Win Episode 8
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4 views • December 31, 2021
I wanted to highlight the drummer of Skillet Jen Ledger as she talks about anxiety from a Christian perspective, a few Q drops that I cannot get off my mind, and an epic fist fight at a school board meeting. Buckle up Buttercup!
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Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Man Punches Connecticut School Board Member
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/watch-man-punches-connecticut-school-board-member-racially-insensitive-mascot-debate/
Q posts
https://qposts.online
Ephesians 6:11-12
https://biblehub.com/nkjv/ephesians/6.htm
Principalities
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/celestial%20hierarchy
Jen Ledger’s advice dealing with anxiety 4:56-16:45
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0ZHedQc0Fs&;list=TLPQMTQxMjIwMjFgN8zMdpbBHg&index=4
Jen Ledger’s drum solo-Point Fest 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqPHZWsS7Zo
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
Donate
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Man Punches Connecticut School Board Member
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/watch-man-punches-connecticut-school-board-member-racially-insensitive-mascot-debate/
Q posts
https://qposts.online
Ephesians 6:11-12
https://biblehub.com/nkjv/ephesians/6.htm
Principalities
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/celestial%20hierarchy
Jen Ledger’s advice dealing with anxiety 4:56-16:45
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0ZHedQc0Fs&;list=TLPQMTQxMjIwMjFgN8zMdpbBHg&index=4
Jen Ledger’s drum solo-Point Fest 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqPHZWsS7Zo
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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