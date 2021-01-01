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Dr Stefan Lanka
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202 views • January 01, 2021
Para entender lo que pasa hoy, hay que echar una mirada al pasado
To understand what is happening today, one must take a look at the past
Um zu verstehen, was heute passiert, muss man einen Blick in die Vergangenheit werfen
To understand what is happening today, one must take a look at the past
Um zu verstehen, was heute passiert, muss man einen Blick in die Vergangenheit werfen
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