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5G Contact Tracing - Exterminating Contagious Ideas, You, Your Family & Friends (7)
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34 views • October 16, 2020
As Google and YouTube now remove dissenting views, 5G will remove dissenting people. As with pest control, you have to get all the immature bugs before they spread, so they have to get friends and family who might have similar contagious dissident ideas under the guise of a deadly virus. Drones are messy and leave evidence. We can learn from old drone strike error statistics to forecast accurate 5G stats. What will they do with your remaining organs? China is the model. See upcoming videos. Yes, the deep state is diabolical. Make no mistatke about it, the 5G vaccine is a military black op.
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