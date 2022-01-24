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Sattanist Jen Psaki are Obama's Puppet... Confirmed! (Part 2) [22.01.2022]
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40 views • January 24, 2022
Jen Psaki 'Accidently' Admits That She Still Works For Obama...
Another 'slip of the tongue' - There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Just as KijaniAmariAK has documenting for a long time...
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nd4QTwh_Duw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Source: https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1484643682229919744
210,623 views Jan 22, 2022
Salty Cracker - 718K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uwydbZy1nTk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
Another 'slip of the tongue' - There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Just as KijaniAmariAK has documenting for a long time...
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nd4QTwh_Duw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Source: https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1484643682229919744
210,623 views Jan 22, 2022
Salty Cracker - 718K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uwydbZy1nTk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
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