Rules Of Golf: Teeing Area | Golf Monthly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Teeing Area is one of the key components of the game of golf, and understanding its rules is essential for players to stay within the guidelines of the game. According to Golf Monthly, the teeing area is defined as the area where the first stroke of each hole must be played, and it is marked by two tee markers on the ground.