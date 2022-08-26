Gas Station Grabs : Lagunitas IPA 4.0/5 Have A Good Weekend Folks!

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The Flagship of the Lagunitas line this is a good solid example of a well brewed IPA.Running 6.2 for the ABV, 51 for the IBUs and the best guessed SRM was 17.
Well crafted and balanced, not overly piney she's an easy drinker.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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