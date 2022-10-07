EXCLUSIVE: AARON SIRI BREAKS DOWN CDC’S V-SAFE DATA from TheHighwire.com and ICAN

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/exclusive-aaron-siri-breaks-down-cdcs-v-safe-data/

EXCLUSIVE: AARON SIRI BREAKS DOWN CDC’S V-SAFE DATA



ICAN’s lead lawyer, Aaron Siri, discusses the 2 lawsuits and months of litigation by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) that led to the release of health entry data from approximately 10 million users of the CDC’s v-safe app and how all the information has been made immediately available to the public on the ICAN website in a user friendly dashboard.

