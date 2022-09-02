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2/9/2022 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark | General Flynn & Kim Clement's Daughter (Donne's Clement) | The Time of Great Exposure Is Now!!!
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303 views • February 09, 2022
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Now is the time for the world to clearly see the evils of medical fraud, religious fraud, monetary fraud, mainstream media fraud and to lead people back to God.
Watch Kim Clement's Epic February 22nd 2014 Prophecy: https://youtu.be/Xqae12Otunk
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Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Thrive Time Show: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
https://americanfaith.com/
Now is the time for the world to clearly see the evils of medical fraud, religious fraud, monetary fraud, mainstream media fraud and to lead people back to God.
Watch Kim Clement's Epic February 22nd 2014 Prophecy: https://youtu.be/Xqae12Otunk
-
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Thrive Time Show: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
https://americanfaith.com/
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