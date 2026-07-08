© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5yrs ago 2021 WEF Global Coalition for Digital Safety New Fascist Internet Censorship World Economic Forum
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Online-Harms-Wef-1:3
https://www.weforum.org/global-coalition-for-digital-safety/home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21Ft9feGTwU
https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/cybersecurity/world-economic-forum-launches-global-coalition-to-improve-digital-safety/