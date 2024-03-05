▪️The AFU attempted to attack an oil depot in Feodosiya with 38 drones. As a result, Russian troops shot down 36 drones. One UAV fell on the Tavrida Highway, and another one hit a pipe on the territory of the base.



▪️In Velyka Pisarevka, the NGU training center with militants from the RVC was targeted. As a result of the shelling, a group of personnel totaling up to 40 people was hit.



▪️In Myrnohrad, on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of the DPR, the Garmoniya school was hit. A direct hit destroyed the building, where there were about 100 people. At least half of the AFU members were engaged.



▪️Ukrainian units have not stopped attacking the border area of Belgorod region. All targets were successfully shot down, with no damage or casualties.



▪️Heavy fighting is taking place in Bilohorivka. Russian troops are intensively striking targets in the village and its vicinity. Russian troops are repelling AFU attacks near the ruins of the industrial zone of the Popasnyanskyi vodokanal.



▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation area, Russian troops continue to advance in several directions at once. In the Bakhmut direction, Russian Armed Forces units are making forays into the south-western outskirts of Ivanivske. Fighting takes place in Tereshkova Street.



▪️West of Avdiivka, Russian troops continue their offensive, having overcome the first line of enemy defenses. During fierce fighting, Russian troops fully occupied Orlivka and Tonen’ke.



