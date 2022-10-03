Gaslighting in Your Face: They're Basically Telling You They Want You to Die

Ed Dowd: (https://gettr.com/user/edwarddowd) "The proof in the pudding is their actions, not their words. So this restriction of ivermectin is basically telling you, 'We want you to die; we want you to get sick.' I have no other explanation."

Full Video: https://tinyurl.com/Dowd-Hunter



