Gaslighting in Your Face: They're Basically Telling You They Want You to Die | Ed Dowd
392 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Gaslighting in Your Face: They're Basically Telling You They Want You to Die

Ed Dowd: (https://gettr.com/user/edwarddowd) "The proof in the pudding is their actions, not their words. So this restriction of ivermectin is basically telling you, 'We want you to die; we want you to get sick.' I have no other explanation."

Full Video: https://tinyurl.com/Dowd-Hunter


Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemicivermectined dowdsuppression of cures

