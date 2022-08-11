Surgical Mutilation?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Will gender affirming practices be allowed for children?
In this episode of MSOM, guest host Alex Newman discusses life and body-altering permanent decisions at the hands of children, as well as the Florida Board of Medicines recent push to ban gender-affirming medical treatments.
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