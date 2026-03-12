Glyphosate & 6 Others Factors Causing NEW Health Condition!: CDS (Chronic Dehydration Syndrome)

Video going over 7 Factors that's causing the silent epidemic of chronic dehydration:

1. 5G

2. other man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs)

3. artificial blue light coming-off all of our electronic screens

4. glyphosate/"Roundup"

5. not enough movement/exercise

6. not enough earthing/grounding

7. not enough sunlight





To be able to control your schedule so U can be outside & earthing more & have the $ to do all the things necessary to be well-hydrated by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore



