Veteran Activist Explains How Pandemic Treaty Supersedes Sovereignty - Reggie Littlejohn





The United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are both trying to control us, but in different ways, says Reggie Littlejohn, the president and founder of Anti-Globalist International and Women’s Rights Without Frontiers. As a veteran activist combating globalism and tyranny around the world, Reggie knows all too well exactly how these two megalithic machines are attempting to bring the world under their exclusive control. Whether by medical tyranny, digital tracking and tracing, or humanistic doctrines that are contrary to the Word of God, their tentacles are everywhere. Reggie also highlights the dangers of the Pandemic Treaty, which would supersede American sovereignty - and they are trying to pass it as quickly as possible before Joe Biden leaves the White House.









TAKEAWAYS





The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System is a proposed policy that incentivizes countries to find pathogens





Such a policy would plunge the world into a chronic state of emergency and pandemic





One Health is a globalist platform that equates humans, animals, plants and the environment as the same - which is anti-Biblical





Digital vaccine passports is one way the global network of the WHO would love to surveil the world’s population









