BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Veteran Activist Explains How Pandemic Treaty Supersedes Sovereignty - Reggie Littlejohn
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
78 views • 6 months ago


The United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are both trying to control us, but in different ways, says Reggie Littlejohn, the president and founder of Anti-Globalist International and Women’s Rights Without Frontiers. As a veteran activist combating globalism and tyranny around the world, Reggie knows all too well exactly how these two megalithic machines are attempting to bring the world under their exclusive control. Whether by medical tyranny, digital tracking and tracing, or humanistic doctrines that are contrary to the Word of God, their tentacles are everywhere. Reggie also highlights the dangers of the Pandemic Treaty, which would supersede American sovereignty - and they are trying to pass it as quickly as possible before Joe Biden leaves the White House.



TAKEAWAYS


The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System is a proposed policy that incentivizes countries to find pathogens


Such a policy would plunge the world into a chronic state of emergency and pandemic


One Health is a globalist platform that equates humans, animals, plants and the environment as the same - which is anti-Biblical


Digital vaccine passports is one way the global network of the WHO would love to surveil the world’s population



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Anti-Globalist International: https://www.antiglobalist.net/

One-Health: Ecological Equity: https://bit.ly/48xyqC1


🔗 CONNECT WITH REGGIE LITTLEJOHN

X: https://x.com/reggielittlejhn


🔗 CONNECT WITH WOMEN’S RIGHTS WITHOUT FRONTIERS

Website: https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
veteranunsatanicunited nationswhoelitesmedical tyrannyactivistworld health organizationdigitalreggie littlejohntina griffincounter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy