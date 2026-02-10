Lutnick says: I barely had anything to do with that person, after Sen Van Hollen asked

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen raises doubts about the US Commerce Secretary’s suitability for office amid Epstein revelations

Van Hollen: Why do the Epstein files show you coordinating a meeting and planning a visit with Jeffrey Epstein on his private island in December 2012?

Lutnick: I barely had anything to do with that person.





🐻 Lutnick went from "never" to "barely" real quick...