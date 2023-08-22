Goodbye Freedom, Hello Tyranny! The Beginning of the New Series of Coronavirus Lockdowns.

Under the Ruling control of President Joe Biden of the US Corporation. Starting in mid September there will be a new series of new Tyrannical Coronavirus Lockdowns that will bring down the rest of the small mom and pop business across the the whole notion and our country the United States of America.
The Lockdowns Are Coming Back!
https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=64e12d3d2ed5c40da9030ff8
The Tucker Carlson Interview with Elon Musk.: https://ugetube.com/watch/tucker-carlson-today-elon-musk-full-interview_BhoXRrPgPpyjoIY.html
PAACCOS - Meeting of August 10th, 2023: https://rumble.com/v3949nc-paaccos-meeting-of-august-10th-2023.html
