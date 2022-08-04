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German government release figures on serious
adverse reactions to Covid vaccine - Dr Clare Craig
Sourced of - GB News - youtube.com/watch?v=YISflrh9LVA 'These are the serious tip of the iceberg stories.' Diagnostic Pathologist Dr Clare Craig joins Mark Steyn to discuss the German government releasing figures on serious adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine. 🖥 GB News on YouTube bit.ly/3vAYaw0