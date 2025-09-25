Tell Stories Quietly to Naturally Influence People | Lawyer-Actor Explains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The traditional concept of "influencing", "persuading", or "selling" is outdated for the modern introvert. Instead, leverage creative principles from storytelling to naturally deepen your connections by using my "SAGA" method.
→ Get a 2-min summary email of everything I learn during my week here: ryansobolski.com
📖 You can find my new book "CIVILITY OS" here: amazon.com/dp/1764015614
02:10- Conviction Storytelling
03:18- Spark
04:44- Adventure
06:25- Gift
08:19- Anchor