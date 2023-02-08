At extremely low altitude: Russian Aerospace Forces' Su-25 ground-attack airplanes in combat action within special military operation

The Ground-Attack Aviation crews launched air missile strikes against the military facilities and hardware of AFU units.

◽️ Missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes.

◽️ Once the airpower is used, the crews launched heat flares, and returned to the departure airfield.

💥 The airpower operation has resulted in the elimination of the camouflaged fortified positions and armoured hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

🛠 Once the sorties were accomplished, the engineering staff maintained and prepared the aircraft for the next flight.