MOTHER'S DAY REPORT Warning To All Parents About The Trans Cult In Public Schools!

Warning To All Parents About The Trans Cult In Public Schools! Next No matter what Biden's gaslighting administration attempts to sell the public, we aren't buying. That is largely in part due to the fact that no one can afford anything to begin with. The looming intrusion of the BRICS currency pulling the rug out from under the Dollar as the World Reserve Currency has been a slow moving leviathan. Add to that Biden's rape of our oil reserves, trillion dollar spending packages, and hand outs to despots that he is compromised by and the U.S. economy faces a quick death as the introduction of CBDC's unleashes the death blow. Next The Biden Administration at the behest of encroaching World Government is ramming through the Antisemitism Bill which will in essence police all dissenting views against Israel, including Biblical Gospel text. The Bill is weaponized to use the Federal Governments authorities and institutions to enforce the war on free speech. This Bill if it passes the Senate will set the stage for an expanding Orwellian nightmare controlled by AI where those who question authority are neutralized. Next When the COVID vaccines were first being distributed to the public, the vaccine inserts were intentionally left blank. Because they were never safe and effective. And for those who did their own research, they were discovered to be deadly. The Moderna patent for this mRNA technology stated that they contain self assembling lipid nanoparticle technology. And now that an estimated six hundred million doses have been administered to the US public, Bill Gates admits this. Next Alex Jones shows videos where Joe Biden has confessed to treason. Next J6 Prisoner Describes Horrifying Treatment In Federal Prison. And finally Dr. Robert Malone Exposes Globalist Plan To End Humanity!





