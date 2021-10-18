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PROOF UK Govt Admits That Covid-19 Vaccine Is Bioweapon To Kill The Elderly - The Vaccines are killing your grandparents
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81 views • October 18, 2021
PROOF UK Govt Admits That Covid-19 Vaccine Is Bioweapon To Kill The Elderly - The Vaccines are killing your grandparents. The latest stats from the UK gov't prove that the vaccines are working in sync with Covid -19 virus to kill off the elderly. The stats show conclusively that the older you get and the more vaccinated you are, the more likely you are to get sick and die of Covid. The Vaccine is eugenics and genocide of the elderly...
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