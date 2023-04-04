Create New Account
Leftist Black Tells MTG to "Get The Hell Out of Here!"
194 views
channel image
Watchmen Incorporated
Published a day ago |

Leftist Black Tell MTG to "Get The Hell Out of Here!"  Communism is the perverted and bizarre "Rule of Law" in leftist New York City.  Marjorie Taylor Greene not allowed her Freedom of Speech while shouted down by Communist black and LGBTQ crowd.  But three cheers for Marjorie Taylor Greene!  She could have easily been assassinated there and boldly stood up to it!!!

Keywords
communismnyctrump in nycmarjore taylor greenejamaal

