I Speak in Parables Babylon & World 7-17-25@9:29 AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
184 followers
Follow
42 views • 1 day ago

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning Babylon-America's Judgment of burning by fire but also a parable given of additional information for the timing of these things.

Mark 4:34 But without a parable spake he not unto them: and when they were alone, he expounded all things to his disciples.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

New Beginnings YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@MLJM7777

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry


