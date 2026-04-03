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Iran’s IRGC-Navy says the 92nd wave of attacks targeted & struck:
• The site of American amphibious vessels (LCU) at Al-Shuyukh port with ballistic missiles.
• The long-range 3-dimensional early-warning radar “AR-327” stationed at the Jabal al-Dukhan radar site in Bahrain with drones
• Launched 2 ballistic missiles at Ramat David Airbase, which hosts Israeli F-16 fighter squadrons, southeast of Haifa.
• Khorramshahr-4 multi-warhead missiles struck more than 50 points in Tel Aviv.
• An American F-35 fighter jet was targeted in central Iran’s skies by the IRGC (although not clear if it’s a misidentification for a F-15 of seperate incident).
This wave reportedly struck other places which will be announced later.
@FotrosResistancee