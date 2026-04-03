Iran’s IRGC-Navy says the 92nd wave of attacks targeted & struck:

• The site of American amphibious vessels (LCU) at Al-Shuyukh port with ballistic missiles.

• The long-range 3-dimensional early-warning radar “AR-327” stationed at the Jabal al-Dukhan radar site in Bahrain with drones

• Launched 2 ballistic missiles at Ramat David Airbase, which hosts Israeli F-16 fighter squadrons, southeast of Haifa.

• Khorramshahr-4 multi-warhead missiles struck more than 50 points in Tel Aviv.

• An American F-35 fighter jet was targeted in central Iran’s skies by the IRGC (although not clear if it’s a misidentification for a F-15 of seperate incident).

This wave reportedly struck other places which will be announced later.





@FotrosResistancee