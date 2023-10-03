🔥Matt Gaetz Blasts US Congress Members for Being in Pockets of Lobbyists & 'Special Interests' - Right Before House Speaker McCarthy Ousted 😮
“I take no lecture on asking patriotic Americans to weigh in and contribute to this fight from those who would grovel and bend a knee for the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership.”
