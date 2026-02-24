BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Starmer says "Putin is standing in the way of peace."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
15 views • 21 hours ago

Starmer says "Putin is standing in the way of peace."

Strong words from a country that derailed the initial peace talks.

Adding, about plans to transfer Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine:

The UK and France are preparing to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

The British and the French intend to disguise the transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev as a Ukrainian national development.

"We are talking about the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies in this field to Ukraine. One option under consideration is the French small-scale warhead TN75 from the M51.1 submarine ballistic missile," the message said.

Adding:   Medvedev — answering RT's question about France and Britain's plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine:

I'll say something obvious and harsh.

Information from the SVR about France and Britain's intention to transfer nuclear technologies to the Kiev Nazi regime radically changes the situation. And it's not about the destruction of the NPT and other things in international law. This is a direct transfer of nuclear weapons to a warring country.

There can't be the slightest doubt that under such circumstances, Russia will have to use any, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country. And if necessary, against the supplier countries that become accomplices in a nuclear conflict with Russia.

This is the symmetrical response to which the Russian Federation has the right.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
