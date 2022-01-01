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Nukes Are Fake - Secrets Of History Explained The U.S. and Russia have faked space together since before WW2 when As we saw in my DEW line video, the U.S. and Russia
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138 views • January 01, 2022
Nukes Are Fake - Secrets Of History Explained
The U.S. and Russia have faked space together since before WW2 when As we saw in my DEW line video, the U.S. and Russia share parts for their radar installations at the DEW line! The russkie revolution which caused the communist USSR was funded by the West. Trotsky carried millions from N.Y. through Canada and on to Russia. The US and Russia have never been enemies. There was no Cold War. Same with China, they’re part of the communist international, not the ancient Chinese society. That went out when Mao came in.
https://youtu.be/UIa4ubjA0ZU
The U.S. and Russia have faked space together since before WW2 when As we saw in my DEW line video, the U.S. and Russia share parts for their radar installations at the DEW line! The russkie revolution which caused the communist USSR was funded by the West. Trotsky carried millions from N.Y. through Canada and on to Russia. The US and Russia have never been enemies. There was no Cold War. Same with China, they’re part of the communist international, not the ancient Chinese society. That went out when Mao came in.
https://youtu.be/UIa4ubjA0ZU
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