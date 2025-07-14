“JOOOS!”, Glorifying War, “ICE RAIDS!”, “EPSTEIN!”, Actor Deaths, “DEPORTATIONS!”, Mamdani’s Mommy, Dead Son Club

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-07-13 Cirucci Team Brief #572
Topic list:
* “Jimmy” Dore continues to Jew-bait, carefully avoiding the Jesidue of Israeli Prime Minister Szymon “Shimon Perez” Perski.
* When did “United Kingdom Prime Minister” Benjamin D’Israeli die and why does it matter?
* What is a “Crypto-Jesuit” and how does it compare to “CRYPTO-JEW!!!”
* Glorifying war is a guarantee of YouTube success.
* Why was the German military in general and the SS in specific so fanatical in defense of Germany? What was U.S. “Operation: KEELHAUL”?
* George Patton, Walter “Beatle” Bedell Smith, the CIA and ROME.
* Charlize Theron and Robert DeNiro vs. Donald Trump: the antics of rabid, far-Left Hollywood bolsters the fraud of Trump’s aping of “Conservatism”.
* GuyFawkesNews brings on this ridiculous character to talk this ridiculous fake news.
* The Trump/Bondi PsyOp that is “THE EPSTEIN LIST RELEASE!!!”
* Glenn Blech and the Federal Reserve.
* Jake the Squirrel on “BODY DOUBLES” like Dave Chappelle.
* Steven Spielberg, “Jaws”, “Jurassic Park” and “A-bombs”.
* The U.S.S. Liberty, Lyndon Johnson and Jesuit Wunibald Schneider.
* Julian Dana McMahon, Michael Madsen and Robert Shaw.
* Orwellian tyranny being built under the guise of phony “DEPORTATIONS!!!”
* Zohar Mamdami’s mommy.
* John Ford, John Wayne, “Doctors” and William Tecumseh Sherman.
* Diane Feinstein, George Moscone and Harvey Milk.
* The “Dead Son Club”.
