“JOOOS!”, Glorifying War, “ICE RAIDS!”, “EPSTEIN!”, Actor Deaths, “DEPORTATIONS!”, Mamdani’s Mommy, Dead Son Club

CTB 2025-07-13 Cirucci Team Brief #572

Topic list:

* “Jimmy” Dore continues to Jew-bait, carefully avoiding the Jesidue of Israeli Prime Minister Szymon “Shimon Perez” Perski.

* When did “United Kingdom Prime Minister” Benjamin D’Israeli die and why does it matter?

* What is a “Crypto-Jesuit” and how does it compare to “CRYPTO-JEW!!!”

* Glorifying war is a guarantee of YouTube success.

* Why was the German military in general and the SS in specific so fanatical in defense of Germany? What was U.S. “Operation: KEELHAUL”?

* George Patton, Walter “Beatle” Bedell Smith, the CIA and ROME.

* Charlize Theron and Robert DeNiro vs. Donald Trump: the antics of rabid, far-Left Hollywood bolsters the fraud of Trump’s aping of “Conservatism”.

* GuyFawkesNews brings on this ridiculous character to talk this ridiculous fake news.

* The Trump/Bondi PsyOp that is “THE EPSTEIN LIST RELEASE!!!”

* Glenn Blech and the Federal Reserve.

* Jake the Squirrel on “BODY DOUBLES” like Dave Chappelle.

* Steven Spielberg, “Jaws”, “Jurassic Park” and “A-bombs”.

* The U.S.S. Liberty, Lyndon Johnson and Jesuit Wunibald Schneider.

* Julian Dana McMahon, Michael Madsen and Robert Shaw.

* Orwellian tyranny being built under the guise of phony “DEPORTATIONS!!!”

* Zohar Mamdami’s mommy.

* John Ford, John Wayne, “Doctors” and William Tecumseh Sherman.

* Diane Feinstein, George Moscone and Harvey Milk.

* The “Dead Son Club”.

_____________________

