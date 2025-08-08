BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AG Bondi offering $50MN reward for 'info leading to ARREST' of Venezuela’s Prez Maduro
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1300 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 22 hours ago

AG Bondi offering $50MN reward for 'info leading to ARREST' of Venezuela’s Prez Maduro

Biden upped reward to $25MN in January

Now Trump’s DOUBLED it.

Adding response:

❗️‘PATHETIC & RIDICULOUS’ — Venezuelan FM Yván Gil over ‘BOUNTY’ on Prez Maduro

Saying it’s the ‘most ridiculous SMOKESCREEN we have ever seen’ in response to AG Bondi

Adding more about US Targets:

US Sanctions 18 entities linked to Iran — State Department

The US has announced new sanctions targeting 18 individuals and entities accused of facilitating Iran’s sanctions evasion and supporting internal repression, according to a statement by the State Department.

Sanctioned targets include financial and IT firms, one of which allegedly helped Iranian security services restrict internet access for citizens.

The US said it would continue efforts to block Iran's access to global financial systems.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy