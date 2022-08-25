BASES2022 Michael Shrimpton Geopolitical Update

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Michael Shrimpton is an intelligence analyst for Veterans Today, and an insider in the UK Tory party. He gives his update for the time, early July 2022, while prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to forced out within days or weeks.Key insider perspective on politics at home and abroad. Michael uses his coded sense of