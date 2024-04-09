Create New Account
Global Cysts Have No Loyalty Oaths
Why does not one Cabinet Member of Biden's Administration have a valid Oath of Office on File? 

Just how much difference will it make if Donald Trump gets reelected and Certified to become the President of the United States once again?

 The Enemy is Already Inside the Gates, Inside the Deep State. Global Cysts are Hellbent on Eliminating U.S. National Sovereignty 

