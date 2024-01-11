South Africa presents Genocide Case against Zionist Israel at International Court of Justice

At the International Court of Justice, South Africa lists Israeli acts that violate the Genocide Convention.
Murderous little Zionist Israel is finally being held accountable for its war crimes Gaza, but will this court find it in favor of South Africa.
We are predicting the Court will not reach a majority decision because the Court is fixed and Russia and China will play a key role in sacrificing the Palestinians to their detriment as this decision will come back to bite them in the ass.
