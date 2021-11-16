© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vanden Bossche, McCullough, Malone, & Renz Testify at Hasidic Rabbinical Court in NYC
Follow
2
Share
Report
462 views • November 16, 2021
Watch the rest of the testimonies, and see the transcript of the decision to forbid SARS-CoV-2 injections for children and use caution for adults --> https://renz-law.com/vaccine-risks-for-children/
The testimonies were given October 26, 2021 before the Hasidic Rabbinical Court in New York City.
The testimonies were given October 26, 2021 before the Hasidic Rabbinical Court in New York City.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.