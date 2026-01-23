BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Race-Baiting, Mark of the Beast, Feminism, Dahmer’s Jesuits, SDA, ICE RAIDS, Islam & Freemasonry
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
22 views • 1 day ago

RR 2026-01-21 #255

Resistance Rising #255: 24 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* Jesuitflix pumping far-Left race-baiter “Chappelle” while he pumps militarized “Kaepernick”.
* What is the Mark of the Beast?
* The women of the MicroSuck headlines.
* What is the significance of Sunday? Do Adventists have this right?
* Recap on Dahmer’s JESUITS and the cover-up of handicapped boy-raping PRIEST Lawrence Murphy.
* What religion was Dahmer’s neighbor?
* Are Adventists right about the Archangel Michael being a Theophany of Jesus? Why not?
* Are Jesus and Satan spiritual brothers?
* The TRUE nature of the “ICE RAIDS”. NO-ONE IS BEING “ROUNDED UP”.
* Of Louis Farrakhan, the “Nation of Islam” and Freemasonry

_____________________

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
