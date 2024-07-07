Victory in Christ: Understanding the Blessings and Instructions of God's Word

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Blessings of God's Word: Spiritual Insights and Christian Living

Greetings, this is Brother Larry. Today, we explore the blessings and instructions of the Word of God. Thank you for joining, listening, and sharing this message with others as we rejoice together in Christ.

Last Podcast Recap: Loving Not the World

Previously, we discussed 1 John 2:15-17, emphasizing not loving the world or its lusts of the flesh, eyes, and pride of life. We can't serve two masters, and loving the world divides our loyalty to God.

World System vs. God's Teachings

Dr. Richard DeHaan defines the world system as philosophies opposed to God's Word. Romans 8 contrasts living spiritually versus carnally. Transformation starts in the mind, renewing it to think like Christ (Romans 12:2).

Scripture's Authority

God inspired men to write the Bible without error, providing a reliable guide against the distorted oral traditions. Romans 8:9-17 emphasizes living by the Spirit, ensuring our spiritual life aligns with God's righteousness.

Satan's Influence and Victory in Christ

Satan, the god of this world, blinds unbelievers. Believers are separated from sin through Christ's righteousness. Romans 8:11 assures resurrection and eternal life, motivating us to live spiritually, not carnally.

Mind of Christ and Spiritual Thinking

Have the mind of Christ, thinking spiritually about issues. Avoid the lust of the eyes and flesh, as emphasized by Jesus in Matthew 5:28. What we see impacts our thoughts, highlighting the danger of pornography and impure media.

Responsibility in Avoiding Temptation

It's our responsibility to avoid situations leading to sin. Ephesians instructs us to put off sinful behaviors. Pray for deliverance and actively turn away from temptations.

Conclusion and Encouragement

Understand the importance of spiritual victory over fleshly desires. God loves you and wants to deliver you from sin. May God bless and help you in these struggles, making you victorious. Share this message, and we'll meet again next week.