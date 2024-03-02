Create New Account
Russian Aggressive Attrition + the Limits of Western Analysis
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

NEO - Russia’s “Aggressive Attrition” Cracks Fortress Avdeevka (February 20, 2024):

https://journal-neo.su/2024/02/20/russias-aggressive-attrition-cracks-fortress-avdeevka/

BBC - Ukraine frontline fighting: Retreat from Avdiivka | BBC News (February 18, 2024):

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6Ll1lxcs3U

The Guardian - ‘A lot higher than we expected’: Russian arms production worries Europe’s war planners (February 15, 2024):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/15/rate-of-russian-military-production-worries-european-war-planners

RAND Corporation - Extending Russia, Competing from Advantageous Ground (2019):

https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html

CSIS - Ukraine in the Balance: A Battlefield Update on the War in Ukraine (February 23, 2024):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63pMjupfwDI

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


Keywords
russiathe new atlasaggressive attrition

