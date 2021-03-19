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The Occult: A Tale of Two Kingdoms
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120 views • March 19, 2021
The days are growing dark, even darker than you may realize. Occultic forces are festering at the heart of many of today’s cultural movements, technological breakthroughs, and can even be found in the foundations of our nation’s birth.
Symbols of occult worship are linked to some of the most pivotal events in the history of our world. The Word of God makes it very clear … there are two kingdoms: the kingdom of light, which is the Kingdom of God, or the kingdom of darkness, which belongs to Satan.
On today’s show, we’re going to be diving in to some of the most shocking examples of the Occult in history and in our world today. There is so much important information in today’s show, so you won’t want to miss it!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Symbols of occult worship are linked to some of the most pivotal events in the history of our world. The Word of God makes it very clear … there are two kingdoms: the kingdom of light, which is the Kingdom of God, or the kingdom of darkness, which belongs to Satan.
On today’s show, we’re going to be diving in to some of the most shocking examples of the Occult in history and in our world today. There is so much important information in today’s show, so you won’t want to miss it!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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