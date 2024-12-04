© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥🔥ALERT - COVID Lockdowners & Tyrants Make A Comeback In Trump's Appointment Of Sheriff Chad Chronister.🔥🔥
This one is personal guys …Show more
I was arrested, handcuffed and booked in 2021 by Monroe County Sheriff’s officers for protesting the forced masking of children and allowing my mask to slip beneath my nose at a school board meeting. This was a gross violation of the Constitution and an abuse of power. All the charges were eventually dropped.
So, honestly? Witnessing another tyrannical, lockdown sheriff being promoted to head up the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration by President Trump is highly irritating.
Sheriff Chad Chronister ARRESTED a pastor in Florida for preaching during the Lockdowns of 2020. This lack of discernment and poor leadership should be disqualifying for advancement on constitutional and ethical grounds.
He actually should have retired in shame.
The appointment has raised eyebrows among many Americans who fought for 2 years to oppose the COVID response policy which resembled full-scale fascism in its worst cases.
Thomas Massie had THIS to say about the appointment on Twitter:
"I’m going to call ‘em like I see ’em. Trump's nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest [of] a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns,"
I agree.
Shannon’s Top Headlines December 3, 2024
Thomas Massie, conservative commentators vocally oppose Trump's DEA nominee: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/thomas-massie-conservative-commentators-vocally-oppose-trumps-dea-nominee?intcmp=tw_fnc
Could we be on the verge of the greatest land grab in history?
https://www.technocracy.news/solari-report-plunder-capitalism-could-execute-the-largest-land-grab-in-history/
Thousands Of Unvaccinated NYC Employees STILL Being Persecuted:
https://teachersforchoice.substack.com/p/over-250-unvaccinated-nyc-workers
NYC Expands Use Of Drones To Respond To Crimes:
https://www.technocracy.news/nyc-expands-use-of-drones-to-respond-to-crimes/
History Is Being Re-Written - Select Subcommittee On COVID Pandemic Response Claims COVID Shots “Saved Millions Of Lives” Base On Misleading Data: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/house-covid-report-claims-the-covid?r=fuu7w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
