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Counter Signal founder, Keean Bexte: "Let's fight back against authoritarianism"
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150 views • September 15, 2021
Keean Bexte is a well-known Canadian journalist who burst onto the Canadian independent journalism scene over the past few years, working with Rebel News.
Bexte told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview that the mission of TCS is to “arm people with the information that they needed to fight back, to fight back against the authoritarians, the elites, the people who want to control your lives.”
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Bexte told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview that the mission of TCS is to “arm people with the information that they needed to fight back, to fight back against the authoritarians, the elites, the people who want to control your lives.”
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Keenan_9152021
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Keenan_9152021
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/main.html#/user/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
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