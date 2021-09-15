EP 2612-6PM TREASON: Book Reveals Gen Milley Sabotaged Trump, Secretly Called China  

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Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley – who just facilitated the transfer of billions of dollars of US military hardware to America’s enemies during the botched Afghanistan pullout – engaged in a ‘top-secret’ mission to undermine President Trump’s ability to order military strikes or launch nuclear weapons following the Jan.6 Capitol riot, according to a new book by Bob Woodword and the Washington Post‘s Robert Costa. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18759
Special Guest: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz . https://soontrending.buzz/ https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
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