BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Protest 6 November 2021
Lightpath
Lightpath
26 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
106 views • November 06, 2021
The Melbourne Protest ran very smoothly with no push-back from the Police this time. We marched to the Victorian Parliament House where we heard a number of speeches from leaders of sovereignty and freedom, plus some iconic music. We were estimated to be 25,000 souls. Mainstream news was nowhere to be seen. Following this, most of us (2/3 of us) went to Government House over the bridge and past the Shrine. That was quite a walk. But if it helps to make a difference in some small way then the effort would be worth it. The great gift beside the closed and guarded gates of Government House was public toilets. Our biological needs are always important, especially when start to finish was over five hours, but if we make a difference in some small way it is worth whatever the challenges we might endure in that area. Just leave the rubber bullets in the store dear Police.
Keywords
freedomprotestpolicesovereigntymarchmelbournespeeches25push-backparliament house
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
Germany&#8217;s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Germany’s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Cassie B.
Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Belle Carter
Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Sterling Ashworth
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy