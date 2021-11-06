Melbourne Protest 6 November 2021

The Melbourne Protest ran very smoothly with no push-back from the Police this time. We marched to the Victorian Parliament House where we heard a number of speeches from leaders of sovereignty and freedom, plus some iconic music. We were estimated to be 25,000 souls. Mainstream news was nowhere to be seen. Following this, most of us (2/3 of us) went to Government House over the bridge and past the Shrine. That was quite a walk. But if it helps to make a difference in some small way then the effort would be worth it. The great gift beside the closed and guarded gates of Government House was public toilets. Our biological needs are always important, especially when start to finish was over five hours, but if we make a difference in some small way it is worth whatever the challenges we might endure in that area. Just leave the rubber bullets in the store dear Police.