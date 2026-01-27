TikTok bans the use of the word Zionist

Adam Presser, the newly appointed CEO of the TikTok USDS Joint Venture, has drawn criticism following the circulation of a video where he discussed TikTok's policy regarding the word "Zionist".



According to comments made by Presser, TikTok treats the term "Zionist" as a proxy for a protected attribute (such as religion or nationality) when used in a "degrading" or "hateful" context.



The controversy emerged just as TikTok finalized a $14 billion deal with key Zionists on January 22, 2026, to avoid a U.S. federal ban.

And the dumbasses thiught this was all about CHY-NA!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DT-0OphDGNG/?l=1

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!