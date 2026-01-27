TikTok bans the use of the word Zionist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adam Presser, the newly appointed CEO of the TikTok USDS Joint Venture, has drawn criticism following the circulation of a video where he discussed TikTok's policy regarding the word "Zionist".
According to comments made by Presser, TikTok treats the term "Zionist" as a proxy for a protected attribute (such as religion or nationality) when used in a "degrading" or "hateful" context.
The controversy emerged just as TikTok finalized a $14 billion deal with key Zionists on January 22, 2026, to avoid a U.S. federal ban.
And the dumbasses thiught this was all about CHY-NA!
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DT-0OphDGNG/?l=1
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
