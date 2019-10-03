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Top 10 Most DANGEROUS Frog Species In The World
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31 views • October 03, 2019
Welcome to Top10Archive! Once used by Native Americans to poison the tip of their blow darts, the Poison Dart family is known for the many species of toxic frogs. From the depths of the wilderness, nestled in the richest of rainforests and tropic environments, these adorable little croakers lurk, hidden away as the world’s ten most dangerous frogs.
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10. Dyeing Poison Dart Frog
9. Golfo Dulce Poison Dart Frog
8. Yellow-banded Poison Dart Frog
7. Splash-Backed Poison Frog
6. Strawberry Poison Dart Frog
5. Phantasmal Poison Frog
4. Blue Poison Dart Frog
3. Kokoe Poison Dart Frog
2. Black-Legged Dart Frog
1. Golden Poison Dart Frog
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10. Dyeing Poison Dart Frog
9. Golfo Dulce Poison Dart Frog
8. Yellow-banded Poison Dart Frog
7. Splash-Backed Poison Frog
6. Strawberry Poison Dart Frog
5. Phantasmal Poison Frog
4. Blue Poison Dart Frog
3. Kokoe Poison Dart Frog
2. Black-Legged Dart Frog
1. Golden Poison Dart Frog
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