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Trump invited Jolani to the WH on June 14 - Trump wants 'a more surgical attack on Hezbollah' & may let the puppet do it
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Trump invited Jolani (President of Syria) to the White House on June 14.

Trump told NBC he wants "a more surgical attack on Hezbollah" in Lebanon and floated Damascus as the one to do it: "we can help them with that, or we can recommend Syria. Syria's doing a very good job of cleaning up their act."

So the al-Qaeda commander turned president gets a second White House visit while Washington shops him as a proxy against Hezbollah next door.

And as a good puppet, Jolani doesn’t waste time, he orders his terrorist goons to deploy large forces of armored vehicles to the Lebanese border!

🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding, if you missed the video I uploaded this morning about it:

Trump says his war with Iran is over:

We ended the war with Iran today, and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on.

That was the whole purpose. That was 95% of it, and they've done it in the most powerful way you can do it.

More:  

⚡️🇮🇷 Trump:

We settled up with Iran. We made a great deal. There’ll be no nuclear weapons.

People will start coming home very soon. It’s pretty much completed. We got everything we wanted.

The big thing is there will be no nuclear weapons in Iran. That means not developed and not purchased.

Adding:

Note: One of Iran’s conditions for even entering indirect negotiations was the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Middle East (West Asia). Nevertheless, it is too early to speculate, as Trump has made similar claims multiple times before.

More:

⚡️🇮🇷 Israeli Prime Minister's Office:

President Trump spoke this (last evening now, from 11th) evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the emerging memorandum of understanding with Iran to enter negotiations.

Although Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of the negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limiting missile production, and stopping Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region.

🚩 ResistanceTrench

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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