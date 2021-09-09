If You Have Had COVID-19 - You Might Have a Curse - Here's Deliverance

Some people, perhaps not all, who have had the COVID-19 Engineered Pathogen might have a curse upon or in themselves. The pathogen is Pharmakia, that is the word SORCERY in the Bible. This curse can be broken and delivered from by praying for yourself in the name of Jesus Christ. The curse is primarily, the spirit of bondage, that makes it harder to reach out to God. It is designed to do that, to attack your communication circuits in your brain that you communicate to God Almighty with, which He put in us by design, the enemy wants it gone!