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World Health Organization Now Says a Positive Test Doesn't Mean Positive
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1235 views • January 21, 2021
MIRRORED from Dr Livingood
The WHO has changed its guidance on the use of PCR tests. They now state a positive result is not in itself an indication of infection and that a 2nd test along with a clinical diagnosis is required.
The WHO has changed its guidance on the use of PCR tests. They now state a positive result is not in itself an indication of infection and that a 2nd test along with a clinical diagnosis is required.
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