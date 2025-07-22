© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Repression and Revolution
The repression of Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) reveals the core of modern "Liberalism:" It is liberal only to itself and must demonize all alternative forms of thought, speech and association. This is going on in the United States as well.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com